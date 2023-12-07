Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMRX is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMRX is $6.13, which is $1.57 above the current price. The public float for AMRX is 55.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRX on December 07, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

AMRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 4.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Anthony DiMeo – Head-Investor Relations Chirag Patel – Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer Chintu Patel – Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer Tasos Konidaris – Chief Financial Officer Joe Renda – Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer-Specialty Harsher Singh – Senior Vice President-Biosciences Conference Call Participants Leszek Sulewski – Truist Balaji Prasad – Barclays Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Amneal Third Quarter 2013 Earnings Call. I will now turn the call over to Amneal Head of Investor Relations, Anthony DiMeo.

AMRX’s Market Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has experienced a 4.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.08% rise in the past month, and a 22.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for AMRX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for AMRX’s stock, with a 50.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AMRX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AMRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMRX Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 128.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from BOYER ANDREW S, who sale 29,302 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Aug 11. After this action, BOYER ANDREW S now owns 244,739 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $120,921 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,884,600 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 12,328,767 shares at $9,095,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.17. Equity return is now at value 3.29, with 0.27 for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 953.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.51. Total debt to assets is 74.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 918.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.