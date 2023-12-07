Ametek Inc (AME) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ametek Inc (AME) is $173.31, which is $16.83 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 229.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AME on December 07, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has surged by 0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 155.50, but the company has seen a 2.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that AMETEK, Inc. has shown impressive deleveraging and sound operating performance, making it an attractive long-term investment. The company’s decentralized organizational structure and niche products have contributed to its winning strategy. AMETEK’s recent acquisitions, including Paragon Medical, have positioned the company for continued growth and increased earnings power.

AME’s Market Performance

AME’s stock has risen by 2.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.08% and a quarterly drop of -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Ametek Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for AME’s stock, with a 4.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $160 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.90. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 12.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 810 shares at the price of $155.09 back on Nov 14. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 29,454 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $125,624 using the latest closing price.

Kohlhagen Steven W, the Director of Ametek Inc, sale 1,645 shares at $152.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kohlhagen Steven W is holding 30,264 shares at $251,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.51, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ametek Inc (AME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.