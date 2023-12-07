Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AAMC is 2.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAMC on December 07, 2023 was 29.91K shares.

AAMC) stock’s latest price update

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AMEX: AAMC)’s stock price has soared by 55.49 in relation to previous closing price of 3.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 60.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Altisource Asset Management (NYSEMKT: AAMC ) stock is climbing higher on Thursday after the company posted an update on its legal battle with Blackrock (NYSE: BLK ) and PIMCO. A press release from Altisource Asset Management reveals progress on the case from a U.S. Virgin Islands Superior Court judge.

AAMC’s Market Performance

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) has experienced a 60.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 48.86% rise in the past month, and a 41.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for AAMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 68.00% for AAMC’s stock, with a -78.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAMC Trading at 47.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +39.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAMC rose by +53.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Altisource Asset Management Corp saw -56.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAMC starting from King Theodore Walker Cheng-De, who sale 18,770 shares at the price of $81.92 back on Jun 12. After this action, King Theodore Walker Cheng-De now owns 175,840 shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp, valued at $1,537,614 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-278.51 for the present operating margin

+77.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Asset Management Corp stands at -320.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.63. Equity return is now at value -53.99, with -29.44 for asset returns.

Based on Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.