Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALKT is 0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) is $23.00, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for ALKT is 48.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On December 07, 2023, ALKT’s average trading volume was 363.65K shares.

ALKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) has dropped by -7.04 compared to previous close of 24.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company executive leadership will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Presenters will include Alex Shootman, chief executive officer and Bryan Hill, chief financial officer. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com following the conference.

ALKT’s Market Performance

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) has experienced a -1.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.21% rise in the past month, and a 27.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for ALKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for ALKT’s stock, with a 38.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALKT Trading at 13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.37. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc saw 52.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Linebarger Douglas A., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $22.64 back on Dec 05. After this action, Linebarger Douglas A. now owns 202,381 shares of Alkami Technology Inc, valued at $2,263,680 using the latest closing price.

Bohanon Stephen, the Chief Strategy & Product Offr. of Alkami Technology Inc, sale 87,260 shares at $22.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Bohanon Stephen is holding 380,348 shares at $1,979,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc stands at -28.69. The total capital return value is set at -17.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.67. Equity return is now at value -16.97, with -11.39 for asset returns.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.75. Total debt to assets is 20.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.