Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) has decreased by -2.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that MANNHEIM, Germany, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will host a conference call on December 11 at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST to review clinical data presented from the combination trial of acimtamig with cord-blood derived NK cells during the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. During the call, the Company will also provide a clinical data update from the AFM24-102 trial.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is $5.12, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 128.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFMD on December 07, 2023 was 603.19K shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD stock saw an increase of -17.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.69% and a quarterly increase of -17.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.00% for Affimed N.V. (AFMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for AFMD stock, with a simple moving average of -32.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -17.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4247. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -65.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. The total capital return value is set at -52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.61. Equity return is now at value -98.26, with -70.68 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 9.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.