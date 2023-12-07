Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) is $1.92, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for AEVA is 113.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEVA on December 07, 2023 was 770.54K shares.

AEVA) stock’s latest price update

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA)’s stock price has soared by 4.01 in relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

AEVA’s Market Performance

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has experienced a 4.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.23% drop in the past month, and a -37.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for AEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.55% for AEVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AEVA Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5547. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc saw -57.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Zadesky Stephen Paul, who sale 43,604 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Nov 20. After this action, Zadesky Stephen Paul now owns 56,105 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc, valued at $24,553 using the latest closing price.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Aeva Technologies Inc, purchase 24,795,027 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Sylebra Capital Ltd is holding 51,896,560 shares at $14,455,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3624.88 for the present operating margin

-101.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc stands at -3513.96. The total capital return value is set at -37.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.89. Equity return is now at value -48.06, with -45.02 for asset returns.

Based on Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.21. Total debt to assets is 2.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -65.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.