AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.03.

The public float for AWIN is 42.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on December 07, 2023 was 7.76M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has decreased by -2.33 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ: AWIN ) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite the solar technology company getting a delisting notice. That notice comes from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange.

AWIN’s Market Performance

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has seen a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.31% gain in the past month and a -3.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.07% for AWIN’s stock, with a -71.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AWIN Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1297. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc saw -98.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.