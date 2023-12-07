AerSale Corp (ASLE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) is 161.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASLE is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AerSale Corp (ASLE) is $16.75, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for ASLE is 23.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.12% of that float. On December 07, 2023, ASLE’s average trading volume was 425.89K shares.

Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASLE’s Market Performance

AerSale Corp (ASLE) has experienced a 12.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.81% rise in the past month, and a -0.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for ASLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.01% for ASLE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ASLE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ASLE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASLE Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLE rose by +12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, AerSale Corp saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASLE starting from Wright Frederick Craig, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $13.31 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wright Frederick Craig now owns 2,000 shares of AerSale Corp, valued at $26,615 using the latest closing price.

Finazzo Nicolas, the See Remarks of AerSale Corp, purchase 65,965 shares at $12.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Finazzo Nicolas is holding 4,356,127 shares at $829,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerSale Corp stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.94. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on AerSale Corp (ASLE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.85. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AerSale Corp (ASLE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.