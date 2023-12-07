Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ADPT stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -3.75% and a quarterly plunge of -26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.43% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for ADPT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) is $9.17, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for ADPT is 141.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.93% of that float. On December 07, 2023, ADPT’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

The stock price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) has surged by 4.52 when compared to previous closing price of 4.42, GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-05 that SEATTLE, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, together with its collaborators will present data from more than 30 abstracts demonstrating the actionability of Adaptive’s next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ® test in assessing minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), December 9-12 in San Diego, California. clonoSEQ is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared test to detect MRD in bone marrow from patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADPT Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp saw -39.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PISKEL KYLE, who sale 259 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Nov 16. After this action, PISKEL KYLE now owns 87,305 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, valued at $1,070 using the latest closing price.

SOOD NITIN, the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sale 10,550 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that SOOD NITIN is holding 214,808 shares at $68,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -46.13, with -24.46 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.