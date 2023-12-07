Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) has jumped by 14.29 compared to previous close of 1.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Here is how Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) and AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADAG is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) is $5.00, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for ADAG is 40.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 07, 2023, ADAG’s average trading volume was 16.45K shares.

ADAG’s Market Performance

The stock of Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has seen a 30.61% increase in the past week, with a 42.22% rise in the past month, and a 41.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for ADAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.89% for ADAG’s stock, with a 34.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for ADAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $40.57 based on the research report published on June 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADAG Trading at 33.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares surge +42.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAG rose by +30.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4733. In addition, Adagene Inc ADR saw 44.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAG

Equity return is now at value -37.13, with -23.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.