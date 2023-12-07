8X8 Inc. (EGHT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) is $4.23, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 116.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.14% of that float. On December 07, 2023, EGHT’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has jumped by 4.35 compared to previous close of 3.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that As the U.S. Senate rallies to lower broadband costs, it’s a pivotal moment for investors to scrutinize telecom stocks. Amidst this legislative whirlwind, key initiatives have emerged as game-changers.

EGHT’s Market Performance

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a 8.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.00% gain in the past month and a 25.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.76% for EGHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 24.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, 8X8 Inc. saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Middleton Hunter, who sale 424 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Nov 16. After this action, Middleton Hunter now owns 447,351 shares of 8X8 Inc., valued at $1,263 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of 8X8 Inc., sale 412 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kraus Kevin is holding 331,371 shares at $1,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8X8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -59.67, with -6.93 for asset returns.

Based on 8X8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.