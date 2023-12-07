111 Inc ADR (YI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 111 Inc ADR (YI) is $38.22, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for YI is 47.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YI on December 07, 2023 was 73.85K shares.

YI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 111 Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YI) has decreased by -13.14 when compared to last closing price of 1.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that In the US business landscape, strategic mergers and acquisitions often set the stage for remarkable returns for shareholders. In the wake of economic shifts, three key M&A plays emerge as focal points, poised to redefine market dynamics and investor strategies.

YI’s Market Performance

111 Inc ADR (YI) has experienced a -29.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.32% drop in the past month, and a -43.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for YI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.78% for YI’s stock, with a -42.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

YI Trading at -33.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.31%, as shares sank -34.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YI fell by -29.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1250. In addition, 111 Inc ADR saw -49.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.70 for the present operating margin

+6.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for 111 Inc ADR stands at -3.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.30 and the total asset turnover is 4.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 111 Inc ADR (YI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.