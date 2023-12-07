10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (VCXA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: VCXA) has dropped by -12.61 compared to previous close of 10.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2021-11-18 that Crypto miner Prime Blockchain is reportedly in talks to go public via a SPAC merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition II (VCXA). The post Prime Blockchain SPAC Merger?

Is It Worth Investing in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: VCXA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCXA is -0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCXA is 3.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCXA on December 07, 2023 was 5.15K shares.

VCXA’s Market Performance

The stock of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (VCXA) has seen a -13.84% decrease in the past week, with a -13.43% drop in the past month, and a -12.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for VCXA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.83% for VCXA’s stock, with a -10.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCXA Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.62%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCXA fell by -13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II saw -7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCXA

The total capital return value is set at -9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.78. Equity return is now at value -4.81, with -4.04 for asset returns.

Based on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (VCXA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (VCXA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.