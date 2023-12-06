Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp’s (ZLS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp (ZLS) has gone down by -0.21% for the week, with a 0.55% rise in the past month and a 2.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.56% for ZLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for ZLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ZLS) Right Now?

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ZLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZLS is 5.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZLS on December 06, 2023 was 17.74K shares.

ZLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ZLS) has jumped by 0.17 compared to previous close of 10.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZLS Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZLS fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp saw 6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZLS

The total capital return value is set at -2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.92. Equity return is now at value 5.31, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp (ZLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp (ZLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.