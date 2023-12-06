Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) by analysts is $6.65, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for YALA is 131.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of YALA was 251.09K shares.

YALA) stock’s latest price update

Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 6.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 20, 2023. Yalla Group Limited will hold a conference call on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, 5:00 AM Dubai Time on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, to discuss the financial results.

YALA’s Market Performance

Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) has experienced a 6.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.04% rise in the past month, and a 25.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for YALA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.58% for YALA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YALA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YALA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for YALA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YALA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on March 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

YALA Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Yalla Group Limited ADR saw 78.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YALA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.92 for the present operating margin

+62.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yalla Group Limited ADR stands at +26.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52. Equity return is now at value 21.68, with 19.13 for asset returns.

Based on Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.