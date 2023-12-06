Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WPM is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WPM is $55.48, which is $7.26 above the current price. The public float for WPM is 452.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on December 06, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.57 in relation to previous closing price of 48.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-27 that Lumina Gold Corp (TSX-V:LUM, OTCQX:LMGDF) said it has successfully drawn down a total of US$16.7 million under its US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (PMPA) with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (LSE:WPM, TSX:WPM, NYSE:WPM).

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM’s stock has fallen by -2.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.19% and a quarterly rise of 14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for WPM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.25. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 7.99, with 7.94 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.