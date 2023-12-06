What Recent Market Trends Mean for Netapp Inc’s (NTAP) Stock

The stock of Netapp Inc (NTAP) has gone up by 15.96% for the week, with a 19.34% rise in the past month and a 13.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.28% for NTAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 28.13x. The 36-month beta value for NTAP is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTAP is $88.00, which is -$2.58 below than the current price. The public float for NTAP is 205.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on December 06, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

The stock of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 90.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-01 that NetApp, Inc. NASDAQ: NTAP has to be one of the few remaining tech stocks out there that hasn’t yet reclaimed its highs from the Dot Com bubble. Bill Clinton was still in the White House when NetApp shares last set a record, and while it may be some time before that’s topped, there’s a ton of opportunity opening up.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.70. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 50.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 3,825 shares at the price of $75.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kurian George now owns 263,811 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $289,439 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $76.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Kurian George is holding 267,636 shares at $343,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 70.18, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.