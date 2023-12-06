Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.80% for Webuy Global Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.80% for WBUY’s stock, with a 54.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) Right Now?

The public float for WBUY is 16.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBUY on December 06, 2023 was 598.43K shares.

WBUY) stock’s latest price update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY)’s stock price has increased by 31.97 compared to its previous closing price of 5.95. However, the company has seen a 31.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that Both the calendar and the pipeline saw some movement this past week. Two large IPOs launched, one of which also priced, and two sizable deals submitted new filings. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings, led by three sizable names. Mach Natural Resources is currently the only IPO scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late.

WBUY Trading at 54.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.32% of loss for the given period.

Over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +55.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBUY rose by +32.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Webuy Global Ltd saw 47.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.