W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) by analysts is $59.30, which is -$5.2 below the current market price. The public float for WPC is 216.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of WPC was 2.34M shares.

WPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 64.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-05 that W. P. Carey completed the spin off of its office REIT. The company provided a glimpse into 2024.

WPC’s Market Performance

W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen a 4.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.12% gain in the past month and a 4.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for WPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.62% for WPC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.89% for the last 200 days.

WPC Trading at 17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +18.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.30. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw -15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from ALEXANDER MARK A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $72.48 back on May 02. After this action, ALEXANDER MARK A now owns 26,118 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $72,479 using the latest closing price.

Zander Brian H, the Chief Accounting Officer of W. P. Carey Inc, sale 200 shares at $84.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Zander Brian H is holding 4,266 shares at $16,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at +40.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.63, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 45.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,077.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.