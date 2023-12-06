Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 18.31, but the company has seen a 2.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-08 that When she was confirmed by the Senate in a close 2022 vote to fill an unexpired term, Fed Governor Lisa Cook became the first Black woman to have a seat at the table of the U.S. central bank since it was founded in 1913.

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is 11.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIRT is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) is $20.11, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for VIRT is 85.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On December 06, 2023, VIRT’s average trading volume was 894.39K shares.

VIRT’s Market Performance

VIRT stock saw an increase of 2.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.55% and a quarterly increase of 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.15% for VIRT’s stock, with a 0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIRT Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.77. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Cifu Douglas A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Sep 13. After this action, Cifu Douglas A now owns 442,755 shares of Virtu Financial Inc, valued at $853,150 using the latest closing price.

Molluso Joseph, the Co-President & Co-COO of Virtu Financial Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $17.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Molluso Joseph is holding 358,160 shares at $257,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 11.94, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.