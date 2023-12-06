Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VIRX is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRX is $8.50, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for VIRX is 26.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRX on December 06, 2023 was 118.29K shares.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November.

VIRX’s Market Performance

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has experienced a 2.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.61% drop in the past month, and a -63.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.70% for VIRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.60% for VIRX’s stock, with a -59.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIRX Trading at -26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares sank -23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5607. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc saw -64.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Rothera Mark, who purchase 47,906 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Dec 01. After this action, Rothera Mark now owns 100,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $23,627 using the latest closing price.

Rothera Mark, the President and CEO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 52,094 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Rothera Mark is holding 52,094 shares at $25,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

The total capital return value is set at -54.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.06. Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -63.95 for asset returns.

Based on Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.