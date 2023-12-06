Vestis Corp (VSTS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.71relation to previous closing price of 18.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call November 29, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Valerie Haertel – VP, IR Kim Scott – President, CEO Rick Dillon – CFO Conference Call Participants Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Andrew Steinerman – JP Morgan Andy Wittmann – Baird Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel Ronan Kennedy – Barclays Operator Welcome to the Inaugural Earnings Call for Vestis Corporation’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation.

Is It Worth Investing in Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VSTS is $22.33, which is $3.83 above the current price. The public float for VSTS is 130.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTS on December 06, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

VSTS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for Vestis Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.05% for VSTS’s stock, with a 12.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSTS Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTS rose by +2.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.19. In addition, Vestis Corp saw -3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.71 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vestis Corp stands at +7.54. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58.

Based on Vestis Corp (VSTS), the company’s capital structure generated 192.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.80. Total debt to assets is 53.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vestis Corp (VSTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.