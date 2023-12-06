Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) has jumped by 8.69 compared to previous close of 11.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Verve Therapeutics is focused on developing in vivo gene editing therapies for cardiovascular disease. The company aims to disrupt the chronic care model for CVD by targeting genes related to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Verve’s interim data from its phase 1b clinical trial showed promising efficacy in reducing LDL-C, but safety concerns caused a sell-off in its stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VERV is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) is $46.44, which is $33.87 above the current market price. The public float for VERV is 53.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.98% of that float. On December 06, 2023, VERV’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

VERV’s Market Performance

The stock of Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has seen a 12.28% increase in the past week, with a -16.05% drop in the past month, and a -0.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for VERV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for VERV’s stock, with a -18.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $29 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERV Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -34.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV rose by +9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.21. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -35.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Dorval Allison, who sale 554 shares at the price of $11.45 back on Nov 29. After this action, Dorval Allison now owns 4,060 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,343 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8536.17 for the present operating margin

-245.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verve Therapeutics Inc stands at -8108.55. The total capital return value is set at -33.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -38.24, with -29.99 for asset returns.

Based on Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), the company’s capital structure generated 14.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 12.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 57.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.