Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has gone down by -10.27% for the week, with a -18.62% drop in the past month and a -22.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.01% for VET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.10% for VET’s stock, with a -14.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) Right Now?

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VET is at 2.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VET is $18.65, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for VET is 158.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for VET on December 06, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.32 in comparison to its previous close of 11.63, however, the company has experienced a -10.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – International E&P industry, we advise focusing on companies like Vermilion Energy (VET) and Tullow Oil (TUWOY).

VET Trading at -17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET fell by -9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc saw -35.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.44 for the present operating margin

+54.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vermilion Energy Inc stands at +41.13. The total capital return value is set at 39.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.60. Equity return is now at value 28.69, with 14.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), the company’s capital structure generated 33.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.31. Total debt to assets is 16.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.