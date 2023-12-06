Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VEEV is $211.29, which is $31.06 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 130.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on December 06, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 177.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Veeva provides cloud solutions for the life sciences industry, with a focus on streamlining product development and market entry processes. The company has shown exceptional financial performance, with strong revenue growth and operating leverage. Veeva’s balance sheet is strong, with no debt and a large net cash position, and the company has a sound capital allocation policy.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV’s stock has risen by 3.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.12% and a quarterly drop of -18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Veeva Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for VEEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $229 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.65. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Wallach Matthew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $179.15 back on Dec 04. After this action, Wallach Matthew J now owns 114,025 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $895,731 using the latest closing price.

MATEO ALAN, the EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc, sale 6,280 shares at $193.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that MATEO ALAN is holding 19,769 shares at $1,216,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.61, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.