Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has dropped by -6.11 in relation to previous closing price of 36.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-27 that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) recently suffered a post-earnings bear gap on the charts, putting it down 5.5% in November.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is above average at 11.98x. The 36-month beta value for URBN is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for URBN is $36.42, which is $1.87 above than the current price. The public float for URBN is 58.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on December 06, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN’s stock has seen a -1.14% decrease for the week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month and a 6.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for URBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

URBN Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.30. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw 44.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 14.34, with 6.93 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.