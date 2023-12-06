Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO)’s stock price has dropped by -9.01 in relation to previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Dan Droller – IR Brad Nattrass – Chairman and CEO Dick Akright – CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Des Lauriers – Craig-Hallum Brian Wright – ROTH Capital Partners Thomas McGovern – Maxim Group Eric Beder – SCC Research Ellis Acklin – First Berlin Operator Hello, and welcome to the Urban-gro, 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a brief reminder, all participants are currently in a listen-only-mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UGRO is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) is $6.74, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for UGRO is 7.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On December 06, 2023, UGRO’s average trading volume was 74.83K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO stock saw a decrease of -7.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.94% for Urban-gro Inc (UGRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.02% for UGRO’s stock, with a -36.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at -14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -20.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1913. In addition, Urban-gro Inc saw -61.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 30. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 126,306 shares of Urban-gro Inc, valued at $10,300 using the latest closing price.

WILKS LEWIS, the Director of Urban-gro Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WILKS LEWIS is holding 116,306 shares at $13,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban-gro Inc stands at -22.79. The total capital return value is set at -28.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.74. Equity return is now at value -58.82, with -30.99 for asset returns.

Based on Urban-gro Inc (UGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.72. Total debt to assets is 10.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.