Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock Faces 6.00% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has gone up by 0.32% for the week, with a 1.63% rise in the past month and a 9.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.69% for URG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for URG’s stock, with a 30.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is $2.55, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for URG is 252.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URG on December 06, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has surged by 0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 1.54, but the company has seen a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that The uranium market is experiencing a resurgence due to a re-focus on uranium as a green and efficient source of baseload energy. Ur-Energy has entered into several agreements for uranium production and has a feasible production ramp-up plan in place. Further upside exists beyond the Lost Creek production that the market is not yet pricing in.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6037. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from HUBER GARY C, who sale 55,653 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Nov 21. After this action, HUBER GARY C now owns 308,923 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $92,128 using the latest closing price.

GOPLERUD PENNE A, the Gen Counsel and Corp Secretary of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 66,588 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that GOPLERUD PENNE A is holding 412,895 shares at $110,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.