Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Dropbox Inc’s (DBX) Stock

The stock of Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen a 0.75% increase in the past week, with a 8.96% gain in the past month, and a 2.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is 17.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBX is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dropbox Inc (DBX) is $30.22, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 254.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.27% of that float. On December 06, 2023, DBX’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 28.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-04 that The maximum loss on the trade would occur if Dropbox stock fell to zero.

DBX Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.55. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 26.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $28.07 back on Nov 30. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 456,761 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $84,217 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 7,088 shares at $26.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 274,678 shares at $188,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dropbox Inc (DBX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.