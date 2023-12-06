Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) has dropped by -0.07 compared to previous close of 14.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Mortgage REITs and BDCs had varying performances in Q3 2023, with agency mortgage REITs performing the worst and BDCs performing the best. Originator/servicer mREITs and RC outperformed their peers in terms of book value changes. Investors should focus on BDCs and preferred shares for long-term positions, as they generally have fewer dividend cuts.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWO is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) is $13.25, which is -$0.75 below the current market price. The public float for TWO is 95.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On December 06, 2023, TWO’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO stock saw an increase of 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.98% and a quarterly increase of 4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for TWO’s stock, with a 4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $19 based on the research report published on February 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWO Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from LETICA NICHOLAS, who sale 8,653 shares at the price of $12.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, LETICA NICHOLAS now owns 77,693 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp, valued at $112,155 using the latest closing price.

GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the President and CEO of Two Harbors Investment Corp, sale 8,741 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS is holding 169,561 shares at $107,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4623.57 for the present operating margin

-646.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp stands at +1906.93. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.41. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 476.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.65. Total debt to assets is 77.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.