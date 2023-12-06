Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.60relation to previous closing price of 1.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Is It Worth Investing in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TRVI is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRVI is $7.33, which is $6.26 above the current market price. The public float for TRVI is 41.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for TRVI on December 06, 2023 was 217.61K shares.

TRVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) has seen a 0.47% increase in the past week, with a -33.12% drop in the past month, and a -49.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.85% for TRVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.98% for TRVI stock, with a simple moving average of -50.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRVI Trading at -35.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2552. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc saw -44.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from Delfini Lisa, who sale 785 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Oct 11. After this action, Delfini Lisa now owns 35,901 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,586 using the latest closing price.

Delfini Lisa, the Chief Financial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, sale 711 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Delfini Lisa is holding 34,394 shares at $1,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.07. Equity return is now at value -26.81, with -23.86 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.