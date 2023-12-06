TransUnion (TRU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has plunged by -0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 60.40, but the company has seen a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-11-15 that The company expects to deliver $120 to $140 million of annualized operating expense savings and a $70 to $80 million capital expenditure reduction in 2026 relative to 2023 levels.

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRU is $66.72, which is $6.56 above the current price. The public float for TRU is 192.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on December 06, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

The stock of TransUnion (TRU) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a 19.58% rise in the past month, and a -26.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.17% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -12.46% for the last 200 days.

TRU Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.14. In addition, TransUnion saw 6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MONAHAN THOMAS L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $57.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, MONAHAN THOMAS L now owns 19,071 shares of TransUnion, valued at $103,421 using the latest closing price.

Zukauckas Linda, the Director of TransUnion, purchase 2,350 shares at $43.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Zukauckas Linda is holding 7,781 shares at $102,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value -6.53, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransUnion (TRU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.