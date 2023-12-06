Trading Update: Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Stock Endures 1.51% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has gone up by 3.30% for the week, with a 10.10% rise in the past month and a 2.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for IR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for IR’s stock, with a 15.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is above average at 38.39x. The 36-month beta value for IR is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IR is $78.54, which is $6.58 above than the current price. The public float for IR is 404.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of IR on December 06, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 72.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Ingersoll Rand, a niche industrial products company, has seen its stock soar over the past year or so. The company has shown strong financial performance, with revenue up 17.8% and net income skyrocketing from $387.3 million to $548.9 million. Management is optimistic about the company’s future, forecasting revenue growth of 14-16% and increased profitability metrics. However, investors should monitor segment orders for signs of potential weakness.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $73 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.84. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 37.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Schiesl Andrew R, who sale 9,532 shares at the price of $66.22 back on Nov 03. After this action, Schiesl Andrew R now owns 58,263 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $631,161 using the latest closing price.

Kini Vikram, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 169,153 shares at $69.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Kini Vikram is holding 47,917 shares at $11,744,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.