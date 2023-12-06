Trading Update: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Stock Endures 13.22% Monthly Volatility

The stock of IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has seen a 10.86% increase in the past week, with a 30.16% gain in the past month, and a -3.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.22% for IGMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.42% for IGMS’s stock, with a -36.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IGMS is at 0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IGMS is $20.60, which is $14.17 above the current market price. The public float for IGMS is 20.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.01% of that float. The average trading volume for IGMS on December 06, 2023 was 325.42K shares.

IGMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has increased by 9.17 when compared to last closing price of 5.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IGMS Trading at 17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares surge +31.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS rose by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc saw -62.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from Takimoto Chris H, who sale 1,180 shares at the price of $6.21 back on Nov 29. After this action, Takimoto Chris H now owns 53,562 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc, valued at $7,331 using the latest closing price.

Decker Lisa Lynn, the Chief Business Officer of IGM Biosciences Inc, sale 1,180 shares at $6.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Decker Lisa Lynn is holding 40,001 shares at $7,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21324.23 for the present operating margin

-891.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGM Biosciences Inc stands at -20683.07. The total capital return value is set at -75.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.57. Equity return is now at value -81.88, with -46.94 for asset returns.

Based on IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.54. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -23.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.