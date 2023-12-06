Trading Update: BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Stock Endures 4.67% Monthly Volatility

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has gone down by -3.99% for the week, with a 29.02% rise in the past month and a 56.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.67% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.90% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of 58.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) by analysts is $2.52, which is -$0.37 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 1.68B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BRFS was 4.93M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.99 in relation to its previous close of 3.01. However, the company has experienced a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BRFS Trading at 23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 82.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. ADR stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -28.81, with -6.38 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.