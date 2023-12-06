TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) by analysts is $76.16, which is $10.83 above the current market price. The public float for TTE is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of TTE was 1.32M shares.

The stock price of TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has dropped by -1.34 compared to previous close of 66.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-05 that TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne discusses the oil supply-demand balance and the outlook for the liquefied natural gas market. He speaks with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE’s stock has fallen by -5.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly rise of 1.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.22% for TotalEnergies SE ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for TTE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.01% for the last 200 days.

TTE Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.24. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE ADR, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE ADR stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 16.77, with 6.12 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.