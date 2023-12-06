Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is 15.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THO is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is $94.90, which is -$12.95 below the current market price. The public float for THO is 50.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On December 06, 2023, THO’s average trading volume was 559.69K shares.

THO) stock’s latest price update

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.71 in comparison to its previous close of 103.00, however, the company has experienced a 7.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-06 that Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares moved higher as it reported mixed first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, including earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. Shortly after reporting its results, shares of the RV maker had gained 2.4% at US$105.50.

THO’s Market Performance

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) has experienced a 7.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.58% rise in the past month, and a 7.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for THO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for THO’s stock, with a 15.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THO Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THO rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.88. In addition, Thor Industries, Inc. saw 42.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THO starting from JULIAN KENNETH D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $110.72 back on Jul 18. After this action, JULIAN KENNETH D now owns 30,811 shares of Thor Industries, Inc., valued at $1,107,218 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+13.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thor Industries, Inc. stands at +3.37. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 9.89, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.09. Total debt to assets is 19.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.