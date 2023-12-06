The Volatility of iSpecimen Inc’s (ISPC) Stock: A 5.37% Ratio for the Week

The stock of iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) has gone up by 5.37% for the week, with a 1.72% rise in the past month and a -9.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.91% for ISPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for ISPC’s stock, with a -47.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISPC is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) is $5.00, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for ISPC is 5.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On December 06, 2023, ISPC’s average trading volume was 34.28K shares.

The stock of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) has increased by 11.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ISPC Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5548. In addition, iSpecimen Inc saw -57.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Bielak Benjamin, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bielak Benjamin now owns 84,348 shares of iSpecimen Inc, valued at $12,960 using the latest closing price.

Curley Tracy, the CEO, CFO and Treasurer of iSpecimen Inc, purchase 4,400 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Curley Tracy is holding 49,541 shares at $5,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.92 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSpecimen Inc stands at -98.50. The total capital return value is set at -37.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.27. Equity return is now at value -57.99, with -46.05 for asset returns.

Based on iSpecimen Inc (ISPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.