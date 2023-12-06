The Volatility of Chubb Limited’s (CB) Stock: A 0.84% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has gone up by 0.84% for the week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month and a 12.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.37% for CB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for CB’s stock, with a 11.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 13.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chubb Limited (CB) is $244.43, which is $17.55 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 405.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On December 06, 2023, CB’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 228.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a debt-free stock, which is almost impossible to find. You may buy ACGL, CB, VNOM, TNK & LMB that have a low debt-to-equity ratio.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $269 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.86. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Ortega Juan Luis, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $218.63 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ortega Juan Luis now owns 49,940 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $329,694 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,810 shares at $218.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lupica John J is holding 136,239 shares at $3,896,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chubb Limited (CB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.