The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Inmode Ltd’s (INMD) Stock

The stock of Inmode Ltd (INMD) has gone down by -8.87% for the week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month and a -43.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.65% for INMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for INMD’s stock, with a -34.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is above average at 10.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inmode Ltd (INMD) is $33.60, which is $11.91 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 76.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INMD on December 06, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

INMD) stock’s latest price update

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.17 compared to its previous closing price of 23.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-06 that Inmode Ltd shares slid more than 12% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the medical tech company reduced its full-year 2023 guidance, due primarily to stronger-than-expected headwinds from the current macroeconomic environment, resulting in a slowdown in platform sales. Inmode said it now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the year of $2.47 to $2.50, down from previous guidance of $2.53 to $2.57.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.27. In addition, Inmode Ltd saw -39.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inmode Ltd stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inmode Ltd (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inmode Ltd (INMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.