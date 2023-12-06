The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Flora Growth Corp’s (FLGC) Stock

In the past week, FLGC stock has gone up by 37.95%, with a monthly gain of 24.86% and a quarterly plunge of -70.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.72% for Flora Growth Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.66% for FLGC’s stock, with a -64.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FLGC is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLGC is $20.00, which is $18.86 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 6.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for FLGC on December 06, 2023 was 162.84K shares.

FLGC) stock’s latest price update

Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has dropped by -17.63 in relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC ) stock is on the rise Thursday after the cannabis company announced Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) for several of its leaders. The company distributed 726,241 RSAs to its leaders as part of its 2022 Equity Compensation Plan.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLGC Trading at 22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.72%, as shares surge +31.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC rose by +37.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9397. In addition, Flora Growth Corp saw -74.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp stands at -141.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.65. Equity return is now at value -152.77, with -100.38 for asset returns.

Based on Flora Growth Corp (FLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.80. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.