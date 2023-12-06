The -63.35% Simple Moving Average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s (PHIO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has seen a 19.15% increase in the past week, with a -15.79% drop in the past month, and a -51.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.65% for PHIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for PHIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) is $6.00, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for PHIO is 2.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHIO on December 06, 2023 was 991.16K shares.

PHIO) stock’s latest price update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.45 in comparison to its previous close of 1.12, however, the company has experienced a 19.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-05 that Penny stocks, defined as those trading under $5 per share, offer unique opportunities. With low prices and the potential for high percentage returns, it’s understandable why penny stocks attract interest from new traders.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.45%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +19.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0361. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp saw -74.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Jul 01. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 19,211 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, valued at $2,840 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the President & CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 18,211 shares at $2,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

The total capital return value is set at -68.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.62. Equity return is now at value -112.46, with -92.08 for asset returns.

Based on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.