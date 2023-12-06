The -45.18% Simple Moving Average of Inogen Inc’s (INGN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Inogen Inc (INGN) has gone down by -12.09% for the week, with a -4.50% drop in the past month and a -15.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.38% for INGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.39% for INGN’s stock, with a -45.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INGN is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INGN is $6.50, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for INGN is 22.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.82% of that float. The average trading volume for INGN on December 06, 2023 was 293.31K shares.

INGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) has dropped by -10.39 compared to previous close of 5.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-09 that GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences: Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time A live webcast and archived recording of each presentation wil.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INGN Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN fell by -12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Inogen Inc saw -74.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+43.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inogen Inc stands at -22.21. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.58. Equity return is now at value -45.58, with -32.59 for asset returns.

Based on Inogen Inc (INGN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inogen Inc (INGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.