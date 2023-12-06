The 3.94% Simple Moving Average of Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s (PXD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, PXD stock has gone down by -3.58%, with a monthly decline of -6.58% and a quarterly plunge of -5.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by analysts is $257.76, which is $31.98 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.89M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 230.35. However, the company has seen a -3.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-12-05 that The Federal Trade Commission is investigating ExxonMobil’s planned acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources over potential violations of federal antitrust law.

PXD Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.07. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.