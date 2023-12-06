The -13.88% Decline of Electronic Arts, Inc.’s (EA) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has seen a 0.76% increase in the past week, with a 6.04% gain in the past month, and a 13.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for EA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for EA’s stock, with a 9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EA is $147.00, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 243.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume for EA on December 06, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)'s stock price has gone decline by -0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 137.82, however, the company has experienced a 0.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.96. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $138.01 back on Dec 01. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 42,548 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $276,020 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 800 shares at $138.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 30,283 shares at $110,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 7.57 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.