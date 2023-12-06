The -13.88% Decline of AeroVironment Inc.’s (AVAV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AVAV stock has gone down by -5.81%, with a monthly gain of 6.89% and a quarterly surge of 12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for AeroVironment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for AVAV’s stock, with a 22.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is $135.40, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for AVAV is 25.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVAV on December 06, 2023 was 287.24K shares.

AVAV) stock’s latest price update

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV)’s stock price has dropped by -10.10 in relation to previous closing price of 141.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jonah Teeter-Balin – Senior Director of Corporate Development & IR Wahid Nawabi – Chairman, President & CEO Kevin McDonnell – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Konrad – Jefferies Peter Arment – Baird Pete Skibitski – Alembic Global Louie DiPalma – William Blair Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to AeroVironment’s Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AVAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVAV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $125 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVAV Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.53. In addition, AeroVironment Inc. saw 48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from Shackley Brian Charles, who sale 475 shares at the price of $112.77 back on Sep 11. After this action, Shackley Brian Charles now owns 3,222 shares of AeroVironment Inc., valued at $53,566 using the latest closing price.

PAGE STEPHEN F, the Director of AeroVironment Inc., sale 2,105 shares at $90.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that PAGE STEPHEN F is holding 45,721 shares at $191,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc. stands at -32.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.39. Equity return is now at value -17.33, with -12.79 for asset returns.

Based on AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), the company’s capital structure generated 29.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.81. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.