Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is above average at 21.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is $7.80, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 117.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTI on December 06, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has dropped by -2.80 compared to previous close of 4.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago.

TTI’s Market Performance

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has experienced a -6.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month, and a -20.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for TTI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.99% for TTI’s stock, with a 8.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTI Trading at -15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Tetra Technologies, Inc. saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of Tetra Technologies, Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Technologies, Inc. stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 22.75, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 180.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.34. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.