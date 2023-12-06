Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has increased by 3.22 when compared to last closing price of 43.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that Sleep, we all need it. But can you profit from it?

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is above average at 20.22x. The 36-month beta value for TPX is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPX is $46.50, which is $1.65 above than the current price. The public float for TPX is 166.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. The average trading volume of TPX on December 06, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stock saw an increase of 10.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.57% and a quarterly increase of -0.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.82% for TPX’s stock, with a 10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPX Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.09. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc, valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc, sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value 1275.77, with 8.82 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.