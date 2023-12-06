Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) has surged by 20.57 when compared to previous closing price of 2.82, but the company has seen a 23.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that If the first rule in the film “Fight Club” is to not talk about fight club, then the same rule applies to penny stocks with potential: you do not talk about these penny stocks with upside. To clarify, the ideas present tremendous risks.

Is It Worth Investing in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) by analysts is $22.75, which is $17.85 above the current market price. The public float for SYRS is 16.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of SYRS was 65.60K shares.

SYRS’s Market Performance

SYRS stock saw an increase of 23.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.43% and a quarterly increase of -12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.67% for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.65% for SYRS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +18.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Roth David, who sale 7,348 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Jul 31. After this action, Roth David now owns 0 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $29,025 using the latest closing price.

Olson Eric R, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 689 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Olson Eric R is holding 6,661 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -126.86, with -48.54 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.