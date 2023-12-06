Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.99 in comparison to its previous close of 33.09, however, the company has experienced a 13.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Synovus Financial Corp Series D preferred shares have recovered in price, but the yield has floated to 9.1%. The bank has maintained its operating performance despite rising interest rates, with net interest income remaining above 2019-2021 levels. Synovus has bucked the trend of struggling regional banks by stabilizing its deposit base and continuing to grow its loan portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by analysts is $33.77, which is -$1.44 below the current market price. The public float for SNV is 145.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of SNV was 1.46M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV’s stock has seen a 13.23% increase for the week, with a 23.19% rise in the past month and a 17.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for Synovus Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.94% for SNV’s stock, with a 14.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $38 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNV Trading at 24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.31. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Samaha Eli, who purchase 560 shares at the price of $21.35 back on Oct 20. After this action, Samaha Eli now owns 1,693,259 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $11,956 using the latest closing price.

Samaha Eli, the 10% Owner of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 4,279 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Samaha Eli is holding 1,692,699 shares at $91,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 15.49, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.